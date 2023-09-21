Worker of the week also helps others
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 5:41pm
Rawia ElFarra offers a large selection of mens, womens, and boys clothing at The Happy Jug, two shops in one. The store has been in Fallbrook for over 35 years and at its present location at 138 South Main Ave. for the past 12 years. If that isn't enough work on her plate, ElFarra does fundraising for many organizations and for families that can't afford burial expenses after the loss of loved ones. Village News/David Landry photo...
