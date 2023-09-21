Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

TVGS to hold 25th Anniversary Open House

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 5:38pm



TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society is preparing for its 25th Anniversary Open House. Twenty-five years of genealogy speakers, research, learning and putting it all together to create family trees.

This is their biggest event of the year and gift to the community, and they welcome everyone to join them Saturday, Oct. 7 at the R.H. Roberts Library Community Room, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be exhibits hosted by various lineage societies and genealogical interest groups. Among the lineage societies will be the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023