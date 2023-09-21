TVGS to hold 25th Anniversary Open House

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society is preparing for its 25th Anniversary Open House. Twenty-five years of genealogy speakers, research, learning and putting it all together to create family trees.

This is their biggest event of the year and gift to the community, and they welcome everyone to join them Saturday, Oct. 7 at the R.H. Roberts Library Community Room, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be exhibits hosted by various lineage societies and genealogical interest groups. Among the lineage societies will be the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Re...