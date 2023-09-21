Erickson-Hall Construction Co. celebrates the topping off for the Palomar College athletics stadiums

SAN MARCOS – Erickson-Hall Construction Co. and Palomar College in San Marcos, California, celebrated the topping off of the Palomar College athletics stadiums on Sept. 20.

The scope of this project encompasses the construction of a new football stadium and a new softball stadium on the existing Palomar Community College main campus.

The new football stadium will house a press box with an elevator, a masonry storage building, and synthetic turf playing surface. The new softball stadium will include a press box, individual stadium seating, bullpens, batting cages, a field house, masonry d...