Warrior netters 3-1 in August

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis team concluded August with a 3-1 record.

“We have a relatively new team,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway. “I kind of scheduled in such a way that we would be able to ease into the season.”

Last year, Fallbrook had an overall record of 11-6, including a first-round loss in the CIF Division III playoffs. The Warriors were 6-2 in Valley League play for third place in the final standings with Mission Hills and Ramona each finishing 9-1 to share the league championship. This year, Fallbrook, Mission Hills and Ram...