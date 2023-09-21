Warriors golfers gain individual experience

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Currently Fallbrook High School's girls golf team only has three players, but those three are obtaining experience.

"They're beginning right now so they're still learning the ropes," said Fallbrook coach Neil Medlock.

Devon Davis and Violet Nelson are juniors. Abrielle Boucher is a freshman.

A high school golf match normally involves six golfers from each school. The highest score is discarded and the scores of the other five players are added to obtain the team score. If a team does not have five players that team forfeits the match, although the individua...