Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

A free real estate fraud-fighting notification service is available

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 2:47pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Assessor Jordan Marks, offers property owners “Owner Alert,” a free real estate fraud notification service.

Owner Alert sends subscribers that register with the service an automated email notification anytime a document is recorded with the Recorder’s office that transfers title to the property or records a lien on a registered name.

Marks said, “Owner Alert is a free fraud-fighting service from your San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office that notifies San Diego property owners anytime ti...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023