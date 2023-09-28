A free real estate fraud-fighting notification service is available
SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Assessor Jordan Marks, offers property owners “Owner Alert,” a free real estate fraud notification service.
Owner Alert sends subscribers that register with the service an automated email notification anytime a document is recorded with the Recorder’s office that transfers title to the property or records a lien on a registered name.
Marks said, “Owner Alert is a free fraud-fighting service from your San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office that notifies San Diego property owners anytime ti...
