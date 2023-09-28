Evacuations lifted after commercial building fire in Valley Center
Last updated 9/28/2023 at 2:57pm
VALLEY CENTER - A Terra-Gen's battery power and storage plant commercial fire in Valley Center on Monday, Sept. 18, prompted an evacuation. The fire started around 5:15 p.m. at a building at Valley Center Road and Vesper Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
An evacuation center was established at Valley Center High School. Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted around 8:30 p.m., and all roads in the area affected by the fire were reopened, sheriff's officials said.
Regarding the Valley Center fire at Terra-Gen's battery power plant facility, according to...
