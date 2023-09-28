FOFL's first annual fundraising event

FALLBROOK — Friends of the Fallbrook Library (FOFL) announces its first annual fundraising event, Advancing Children’s Literacy. Funds raised will be dedicated for children’s programs, including an ongoing distribution of free books to local kids from the bookstore, the Bottom Shelf, beginning January 2024.

A special celebration will be held Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the library. Enjoy an afternoon of fun and festivities featuring delicious hors d’oeuvres, a hosted wine bar and silent auction. Three best-selling Southern California authors, Thomas Perry, Susan Strait and T. Jefferson Parker will speak, take questions and sign books. This is an exciting opportunity to meet and mingle with the authors and bid on a chance to appear in their upcoming novels.

Tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased online beginning Oct. 1 at the FOFL website, https://fallbrooklibraryfriends.org/, or at the Bottom Shelf. Contact Nancy Kreile at [email protected] for any questions regarding the event or the Advancing Children’s Literacy program. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.