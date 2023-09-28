Gem & Mineral Society to hold Fall Festival of Gems Oct. 8

Visitors look at a variety of rocks available for purchase at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society's 2022 Fall Festival of Gems. Village News/Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society photo

FALLBROOK - The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society proudly presents their annual Fall Festival of Gems, Sunday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At this family friendly street fair, everyone can discover gems, minerals, and fossils. With free parking and admission, this exciting festival is not to be missed.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a world of gems with amazing minerals, gemstones, jewelry and fossil vendors. The festival will have a giant raffle of gem and mineral treasures, Wheel of Fortune, free gem ID and children activities.

The Gem and Mineral Museum, featuring local and international specimens, will be open during the event.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is a nonprofit organization that gives back to the community with museum tours, classes and events.

The festival will be held in the parking lot across from the museum at 123 W. Alvarado St., and on Alvarado Street.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.