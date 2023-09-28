Modern Square Dance Lessons are coming to Fallbrook

Grape Stompers dancers have a great time at their monthly dance held at the Temecula Community Recreation Center on Sept. 16. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Temecula Grape Stompers Square Dance Club will hold a beginning square dance class at Zion Lutheran's Fellowship Hall, 1405 E. Fallbrook Street starting Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 6:15-7:45 p.m.

The first night of class is free, then $7 a lesson each week. Class will be open for two weeks for new dancers. Wear casual clothes and comfy shoes with smooth soles or bring a pair of nylon socks to wear over your shoes.

The club was founded in 1980 and will be celebrating its 43rd year anniversary in January. They originally danced at Temecula's Mesa Verde Winery (now Avensole Winery) and decided to call themselves Grape Stompers. Not only do they hold weekly lessons, they visit other square dance clubs and have monthly social events.

Pat Carnathan is the club caller and teacher. He began square dancing in 1977 with his parents in San Diego. He calls over 200 dances a year worldwide from Mainstream through A2 levels of square dancing. He loves calling and singing to modern music. His goals include increasing the number of younger dancers by erasing old stereotypes and showing people that square dancing has modernized and is an entertaining pastime.

To register, email Veronica Davis at [email protected] or go to http://www.grapestompers.net for more information and photos of this fun activity.

Submitted by the Temecula Grape Stompers Square Dance Club.