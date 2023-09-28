Review of all things Real Estate: Economic and local real estate news plus a Public Service Announcement

Bob Hillery

CR Properties

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Federal Reserve met and voted to not raise the prime rate but reserved the option of raising the prime rate one more time before the end of the year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prefaced his comments about the potential for further rate hikes by emphasizing that decisions will depend on “incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation.”

Which means that they will analyze the numbers and trends between now and the next two meetings scheduled in November and again in December to determi...