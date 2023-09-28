Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RWC Fallbrook announces guest speakers for Oct. 13 meet

 
Last updated 9/28/2023 at 3:17pm



FALLBROOK — The Republican Women of California’s Fallbrook club announces the guest speakers for the Friday, Oct. 13 meeting will be Steve Tuminello and Eileen Delaney.

Steve Tuminello is the California State Director of the Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Constitution Association, who will teach constitutional education to law enforcement. Eileen Delaney is the President of the Fallbrook Planning Group.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater located at 231 North Main. The doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost to attend the event is $10.00. Please RSVP no later than Monday, Oct. 9 to Carol Shrider by email at [email protected].

Submitted by The Republican Women of California’s Fallbrook club.

 

