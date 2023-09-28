D'Vine Path offers Kindred Hearts support gatherings
FALLBROOK – On every third Thursday, D'Vine Path will be hosting "Kindred Hearts," a support group for parents and caretakers of adult children with disabilities. Kindred Hearts provides attendees with a close-knit support system full of resources and welcoming arms.
The group was originally started in 2020 by D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali and has continued to grow ever since. After noticing a need for support within the community, Batali began Kindred Hearts to fill that need.
Now, over 55 families have the opportunity to gain knowledge through Kindred Hearts and...
