D'Vine Path offers Kindred Hearts support gatherings

Kindred Hearts provides parents and caretakers of children with disabilities an opportunity to gain knowledge and bond with families that have had similar experiences; on Sept. 21, attendees including Alison Kortanek, Marie Waller, Firelli Pitters, Lenila Batali, Veronica Saldana, Karl Rotzinger and Sandi Anderson spent time working on beaded "tree treasures" to sell at the local Farmer's Market. Village News/D'Vine Path photo

FALLBROOK – On every third Thursday, D'Vine Path will be hosting "Kindred Hearts," a support group for parents and caretakers of adult children with disabilities. Kindred Hearts provides attendees with a close-knit support system full of resources and welcoming arms.

The group was originally started in 2020 by D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali and has continued to grow ever since. After noticing a need for support within the community, Batali began Kindred Hearts to fill that need.

Now, over 55 families have the opportunity to gain knowledge through Kindred Hearts and...