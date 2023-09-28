Live burn demonstration shows effectiveness of research-based wildfire mitigation actions

Two demonstration 'houses' sit side by side as small fires are lit near each one. The house on the left has plants near the structure, surrounded by wood chips and a wooden fence.

SACRAMENTO – The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), in collaboration with Cal Fire – Office of the State Fire Marshal and Sacramento City Fire, conducted a live wildfire demonstration Sept. 18 to show the effectiveness of research-based wildfire mitigation actions in its Wildfire Prepared Home designation program, including maintaining a noncombustible five-foot buffer around a home – Zone 0 – to help reduce its risk of ignition.

Embers, not the main fire front, are the leading cause of home ignitions during a wildfire. As part of a Cal Fire /California Offic...