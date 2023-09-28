Make sure you're prepared with AlertSanDiego

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

In a disaster or local emergency, information can change quickly so you need to have an official source for the information you need to keep yourself and your family safe. While the county already offers a source of emergency information through a website, an app, social media, phone and text alerts, that emergency source is getting a new name, look and feel.

Previously called ReadySD, those channels will now be called AlertSanDiego and come complete with a new logo. As part of National Preparedness Month, the County Office of Emer...