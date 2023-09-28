Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus at Los Peñasquitos Lagoon

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 3:08pm



Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

A batch of mosquitoes collected from the north end of Los Peñasquitos Lagoon adjacent to Del Mar and parts of San Diego recently tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting county environmental health officials to remind people to protect themselves from mosquitoes that can transmit the virus to people.

County officials said people should continue to follow the county’s “Prevent, Protect, Report” guidelines, including finding and dumping out standing water around homes to keep mosquitoes from breeding.

This marks the first...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023