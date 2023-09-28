Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus at Los Peñasquitos Lagoon

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

A batch of mosquitoes collected from the north end of Los Peñasquitos Lagoon adjacent to Del Mar and parts of San Diego recently tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting county environmental health officials to remind people to protect themselves from mosquitoes that can transmit the virus to people.

County officials said people should continue to follow the county’s “Prevent, Protect, Report” guidelines, including finding and dumping out standing water around homes to keep mosquitoes from breeding.

This marks the first...