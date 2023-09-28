Parents can learn all about safety awareness

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation presents a “Parents Guide on Safety Awareness” class in English and in Spanish, Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6-7:15 p.m. at the Community Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

This workshop is for parents with children aged 17 to 23 years old. Agenda topics include an introduction to local law enforcement, the importance of reporting suspicious activity, calling 911 versus the Sheriff’s non-emergency line, a human trafficking presentation, safe social media/dating app awareness, personal safety and sheriff communit...