Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Save Our Forest celebrates 30th anniversary

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 5:19pm

Village News//Courtesy photos

Jackie Heyneman presents the Volunteer of the Year award to Jim Lyle.

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest volunteers and donors gather annually to highlight the achievements of the past year, and to recognize the Volunteer of the Year. This was a special year celebrating 30 years of developing Fallbrook's Treescape Project as a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

In those 30 years, 17 grants totaling $244,585 brought 2800 trees to the community. They enhance the streets and byways in the greater Fallbrook area, while creating energy saving shade, pedestrian friendly shopping with benches to rest on and, at the same time, provide for a more healthful envir...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023