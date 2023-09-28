Save Our Forest celebrates 30th anniversary

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest volunteers and donors gather annually to highlight the achievements of the past year, and to recognize the Volunteer of the Year. This was a special year celebrating 30 years of developing Fallbrook's Treescape Project as a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

In those 30 years, 17 grants totaling $244,585 brought 2800 trees to the community. They enhance the streets and byways in the greater Fallbrook area, while creating energy saving shade, pedestrian friendly shopping with benches to rest on and, at the same time, provide for a more healthful envir...