The 'Plant Lady' lives on Porter

Nieves Olivas of Fallbrook is known as the "Plant Lady" in her neighborhood.

Katherine Hawthorne

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook's "Garden Grandma" tends not only to her grandchildren but most certainly tenderly revives plants on life support and propagates succulents and nurtures plants, plants and more plants. Her name is Nieves Olivas, aka "The Plant Lady on Porter," and I'm most fortunate to live next door and have the privilege of witnessing the transformation of her yard into an oasis of floral display.

When I sought out an answer for this flourishing flora, she responded, "I have had a passion for nurturing plants all my life, although these last 10 ye...