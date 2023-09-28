Toxic and poisonous plants are out in the landscape

Sago cycads leaves and seeds can be poisonous to pets out in the landscape.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

Do you know that there are a group of plants that lurk out in the garden, that have many toxic components, and are poisonous?

Toxic plants are out in the world, but many of them that we cultivate and admire have some hidden qualities to be aware of.

We cannot live without the plant kingdom for they give us the oxygen that we breathe, they give us beauty, medicines, food, and are good for our souls, but beware, for there are some that just might be harmful to your health, and your pets.

Most plants look and smell nice, and give you seasonal interes...