Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Toxic and poisonous plants are out in the landscape

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 6:39pm

Village News/Roger Boddaert photos

Sago cycads leaves and seeds can be poisonous to pets out in the landscape.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

Do you know that there are a group of plants that lurk out in the garden, that have many toxic components, and are poisonous?

Toxic plants are out in the world, but many of them that we cultivate and admire have some hidden qualities to be aware of.

We cannot live without the plant kingdom for they give us the oxygen that we breathe, they give us beauty, medicines, food, and are good for our souls, but beware, for there are some that just might be harmful to your health, and your pets.

Most plants look and smell nice, and give you seasonal interes...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023