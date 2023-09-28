Blankets donated to Hats in the Garden Tea and Auction

Patti Cota, Hope Clinic for Women event coordinator, and Carolyn Koole, executive director, display one of the many, beautifully hand-crocheted or knitted blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project for the HCW fundraiser. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Handcrocheted and knitted blankets will be for sale at the Hope Clinic for Women's Hats in the Garden Tea and Auction Oct. 14 at the Fallbrook Community Center. A HCW representative said that having local artisans participate is what makes this event unique. For more information, call 760-728-4105 ext 11.

Hope Clinic is a free primary care medical clinic which can verify the length of a pregnancy. They provide accurate medical information to empower clients to make an informed decision regarding what is best for that individual. They do not refer for adoption or abortion but help the client with support and factual information. Many other services are available to both the mother and father during the pregnancy and after delivery.

The free nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project consists of a group which meets every Monday at Living Waters Church from 10 a.m. to noon to knit and crochet blankets and many other items for the less fortunate.

Finished items are then donated to Fallbrook and North County charities for their clients or are donated to their fundraisers. Anyone is welcome to join and donations of yarn would be appreciated. To learn more, contact [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Blanket Project.