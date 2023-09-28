BWC honors service to the community

BWC charter members Mary Forbess, left, and Judy Bresnahan are recognized for their service with 40-year pins.

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club opened their 2023-24 year by honoring members' service to their club and the Bonsall-Fallbrook community. President Mary Jo Pfaff thanked all members for their contributions. Education, senior care, arts and culture, military and veterans, the environment, animal welfare and women advocacy are just some of the areas that BWC members have supported since the club's inception in 1980.

Judy Bresnahan, Mary Forbess and Joan Kaford are charter members who each received a 40-year pin. All three still maintain an active membership in the club. Bresnahan is chairing the 31st annual Christmas event which will take place Dec. 6. Forbess is busy crafting to raise additional funds for the upcoming craft sales.

The following members were also recognized for their service: Elaine Davis, Geri Sides, Joy Williams, June Bernesser, Alice Villeneuve, 35 years; Mary Jane Poulter, Beverly Thompson, Sonja Longley, Reba Daubert, 30 years; Barb Chahbazian, Diane Trappen, Pat Harvey, Cheryl Zales, 25 years; Helen Poddoubnyi, Carol Vandenbosch, Sydne Gilbert, Marlene Rantanen, Phyllis Zenz, Donna Shanahan, Gail Golden, 20 years; Jacky Nutter, Maura Button, June Stone and Kay Ewin, 15 years.

Receiving pins for 35 years of service in BWC are, from left, Joy Williams, Elaine Davis and Geri Sides.

Pins were given for service noting five-year increments, so some members may have actually exceeded the year noted on their pin and will receive a new pin when they pass the next milestone. Membership co-chairs Bev York and Cindy Gibson-Floyd planned this celebration.

The newest members of BWC were also recognized for completing their first year of service to the BWC: Louise Lane, Sally Sebeckis, Nikki Birchall, Sarah Bruck, Linda Eastom, Torrie Forbess, Suzanne Gill, Debbie Harris, Ruthie Harris and Sharon Robinson.

"Partly Sunny Projects" will be the featured program at the next BWC meeting, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Sonja Detrinidad will demonstrate how to create seasonal pumpkins with succulent plants for the holidays.

More information about BWC, including monthly meetings, club history and fundraisers, is available at https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.