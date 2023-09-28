Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County Community Development Block grant applications open

 
Last updated 9/28/2023 at 2:58pm



Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego’s Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) has opened the 2024-2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project applications.

Applications are available online, including a printable hard copy option at www.sdhcd.org. HCDS will accept applications through Nov. 10, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The CDBG program aims to develop urban communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and by expanding economic opportunities for low and moderate-income residents. CDBG funding can...



