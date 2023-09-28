Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook CPG votes to join county Association of Planning Groups

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 3:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has joined the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County.

The Sept. 18 planning group meeting included a 13-0 vote, with J.J. Neese and Debbie Williams absent, to join the Association of Planning Groups. The association will consist of community planning groups and community sponsor groups throughout unincorporated San Diego County, and should the San Diego Association of Governments grant the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County advisory membership on the SANDAG board, one of the community pla...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023