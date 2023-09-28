Fallbrook CPG votes to join county Association of Planning Groups

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has joined the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County.

The Sept. 18 planning group meeting included a 13-0 vote, with J.J. Neese and Debbie Williams absent, to join the Association of Planning Groups. The association will consist of community planning groups and community sponsor groups throughout unincorporated San Diego County, and should the San Diego Association of Governments grant the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County advisory membership on the SANDAG board, one of the community pla...