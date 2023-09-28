Firefighters Extinguish A Challenging Fire

UPDATED VERSION

Statement an hour ago made on Instagram from North County Fire Protection District,

"Your North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a late night structure fire on Tuesday October 3, 2023, at 9:03 pm. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the 2100 block of Sunrise View Drive in Fallbrook.

Upon arrival to the scene, our crews were met with a challenging scenario. An RV and shed fully engulfed by flames at the rear of the structure, that had extended into the adjacent home. Demonstrating the exceptional firefighting prowess, our crews executed an aggressive firefighting strategy. Their efforts culminated in a successful extinguishment of the RV and shed and containment of the fire within the home.

Thankfully, there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported during this operation. The incident is currently under investigation by the North County Fire Investigation Unit.

Courtesy of North County Fire Protection District

We wish to express our profound gratitude to our esteemed neighboring firefighting agencies, including @oceanside_fire, Vista Fire, @mcb_camp_pendleton, and @calfiresandiego, for their invaluable support and collaborative efforts during this incident. Your unwavering dedication to service played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, and we commend your commitment to our shared mission."

EARLIER VERSION

A working fire at 2155 Sunrise View in Fallbrook, near Alta Vista was reported tonight just after 9 pm. North County Fire crews are currently on the scene, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. It was reported to be an RV fire that extended to a two-story home.

More will be reported as information becomes available.