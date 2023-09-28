Live Artillery Training to Commence at Camp Pendleton; Road Closures

SAN DIEGO - Camp Pendleton will begin live-fire mortar and artillery training today, with explosions that may be heard up to 50 miles away.

Live-fire mortars will hit the ``whiskey'' and ``Zulu'' impact areas of the base from 6 a.m. until around midnight, according to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Impact area Zulu is five miles from Fallbrook and six miles from Oceanside, while whiskey is about seven miles from Oceanside and 10 miles from Oceanside.

A noise advisory will be in effect until next week.

Additionally, a base-wide traffic advisory will be in effect starting Monday, which will run through Oct. 20. There will be increased traffic in various locations throughout Stuart Mesa, San Mateo, Basilone, Las Pulgas, Marine Drive, and Vandegrift due to road maintenance.

-- Basilone Road from San Mateo Road to Meadowlark Drive is closed due to severe damage;

-- De Luz Road from Pusan Drive to Sequoia Road is closed and;

-- Roblar Road (Case Springs Road) from Montigo to Buffalo is closed.

The bike path from the Las Pulgas Gate to the southern edge of the San Onofre Beach State Park will be closed to the public between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Renewal or first-time applications for recreational cyclists are currently suspended due to the temporary closure of the Camp Pendleton Visitor Center.

Current bike passes will still be honored, and cyclists may still access the base using a valid bike pass or if escorted aboard by an authorized sponsor.