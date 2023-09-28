Notice of Preparation for Socially Equitable Cannabis Program is available for review

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The following document is ready for public review: Notice of Preparation Document and Public Scoping Meetings for a Draft Environmental Impact Report.

Planning and Development Services (PDS) is seeking public and agency input on the scope and content of the environmental information to be contained in the Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) being prepared for the Socially Equitable Cannabis Program (Cannabis Program). PDS has prepared a Notice of Preparation (NOP), which describes the probable environmental effects of the Cannabis Program.

To view the document,...