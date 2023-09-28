Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Notice of Preparation for Socially Equitable Cannabis Program is available for review

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 3:02pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The following document is ready for public review: Notice of Preparation Document and Public Scoping Meetings for a Draft Environmental Impact Report.

Planning and Development Services (PDS) is seeking public and agency input on the scope and content of the environmental information to be contained in the Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) being prepared for the Socially Equitable Cannabis Program (Cannabis Program). PDS has prepared a Notice of Preparation (NOP), which describes the probable environmental effects of the Cannabis Program.

To view the document,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023