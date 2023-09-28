Governor awards $20 Million for Tribal Homelessness and Housing Projects

SACRAMENTO – On Sept. 22, California Native American Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $20 million in grants to 22 Native American tribes to support projects aimed at addressing housing insecurity and preventing and ending homelessness in their communities.

The grantees span the state from San Diego County to Siskiyou County, and represent communities of varying sizes and capacities, including smaller and more rural tribes that often experience additional barriers to accessing funding and resources.

Newsom said, “In California, we recognize the strength our state’s diversity brings...