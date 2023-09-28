Bobcats boys, Vikings girls win Pauma Volleyball Tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Seven small middle schools and K-8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County compete in monthly athletic tournaments with each school hosting a different sport throughout the year.

The 2023-24 tournaments began Sept. 21 with the Pauma Volleyball Tournament at Pauma Elementary School, and Pauma Elementary School won the boys portion of the tournament while Vallecitos Elementary School had the first-place girls team.

Vallecitos and Pauma swept the top two positions in both divisions. The Vallecitos boys placed second and...