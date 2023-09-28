Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Bobcats boys, Vikings girls win Pauma Volleyball Tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 6:07pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Vallecitos girls volleyball team poses with their first place trophy.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Seven small middle schools and K-8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County compete in monthly athletic tournaments with each school hosting a different sport throughout the year.

The 2023-24 tournaments began Sept. 21 with the Pauma Volleyball Tournament at Pauma Elementary School, and Pauma Elementary School won the boys portion of the tournament while Vallecitos Elementary School had the first-place girls team.

Vallecitos and Pauma swept the top two positions in both divisions. The Vallecitos boys placed second and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023