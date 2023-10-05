BUSD renews choreography services agreement for Sullivan Middle School

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District renewed its contract with Natalie Nucci to provide choreography services for Sullivan Middle School productions.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Sept. 20, approved a new independent contractor agreement with Nucci which will cover the period from Sept. 20, to May 7, 2024. Nucci will provide choreography services for three show choir classes and for performance material for winter and spring show competitions.

“We continue to expand our program, and we have a truly top-tier show choir,” BUSD Superintendent Joseph Cle...