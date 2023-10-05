DAR names poster contest winners
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 8:17pm
FALLBROOK – On Monday, Sept. 25, the Monserate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded winners of grades 4 through 8 at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Fallbrook for their Constitution Week poster contest.
The students' posters demonstrated various aspects of the constitution. "The posters were all very well done. It is amazing what talent these young students displayed," said Suzanne Lemoine, the chapter's honorary regent.
Submitted by the Monserate chapter of DAR....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)