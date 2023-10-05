Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DAR names poster contest winners

 
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 8:17pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The winners of the DAR's Constitution Week poster contest are, from left, front row, Cambria Parker, grade 4; Adrian Baer, Grade 5; Quintette Winifred, Grade 7; Ava Gunther, Grade 8; back row, Barbara Romero, Regent; Maureen Hudson, Suzanne LeMoine and Mairine Hahn. Not pictured, Krystal Magnussen, Grade 6.

FALLBROOK – On Monday, Sept. 25, the Monserate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded winners of grades 4 through 8 at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Fallbrook for their Constitution Week poster contest.

The students' posters demonstrated various aspects of the constitution. "The posters were all very well done. It is amazing what talent these young students displayed," said Suzanne Lemoine, the chapter's honorary regent.

Submitted by the Monserate chapter of DAR.

