Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Homes For Our Troops unlocks the door to a deserving military family

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 10:09pm



Christine Eastman

Special to the Village News

Unsure of plans after high school, a young Erik Galvan felt the military was a fantastic opportunity to see the world. Inspired by his big brother, a Marine, he joined the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines as an Infantryman. March 2011 was the initiation date for Lance Corporal Erik Galvan, at just 19 years old, to set out on his...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023