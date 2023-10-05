Kids say the funniest things

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 8:12pm

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years

Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

Mom: "OK hun, before you eat dessert, I need you to eat some of your dinner."

Jameson, age 4: "No thank you Mom, I want to respect my sweet tooth."

___________________

Mom: "Seamus, where does milk come from?"

Seamus, age 3: "A cow."

Mom: "What part of the cow?"

Seamus: "The tail. When you pull on the tail, milk comes out."

(Mom decided to stop there and not ask him where exactly the milk comes out).

___________________

Jameson, age 3: "I'm done with my yogurt."

Mom: "OK, would you like anything else for lunch?"

Jameson: "Yes, I would like a new toy."