Kids say the funniest things
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 8:12pm
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years
Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer
Mom: "OK hun, before you eat dessert, I need you to eat some of your dinner."
Jameson, age 4: "No thank you Mom, I want to respect my sweet tooth."
___________________
Mom: "Seamus, where does milk come from?"
Seamus, age 3: "A cow."
Mom: "What part of the cow?"
Seamus: "The tail. When you pull on the tail, milk comes out."
(Mom decided to stop there and not ask him where exactly the milk comes out).
___________________
Jameson, age 3: "I'm done with my yogurt."
Mom: "OK, would you like anything else for lunch?"
Jameson: "Yes, I would like a new toy."
Reader Comments(0)