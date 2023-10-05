Button batteries can kill children

Rose Ann Gould Soloway

Special to the Village News

More and more children are being injured, or even dying, from swallowing button or disk batteries. This tragedy can be prevented.

The majority of these severe injuries are from lithium batteries, a little larger than a penny, used to power such household items as remote controls, games and toys, calculators, cameras, computers, shoes, jewelry, thermometers, singing greeting cards, and a wide variety of other items.

Lithium batteries are becoming more popular because they last a long time, work better than older batteries in the cold, and f...