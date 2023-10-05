CA Climate Credit to offset SDG&E customers' electric bills in October  

SAN DIEGO – For the third time this year, San Diego Gas & Electric residential customers will get a break on their energy bill, thanks to the California Climate Credit program administered by the California Public Utilities Commission as part of the state’s effort to fight climate change. In October, residential electric customers will see a $60.70 credit on their statement. Billing cycles vary for customers, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in October.

Earlier this year, SDG&E residential customers who have both gas and electric service saw about $104 in bill...