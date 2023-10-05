Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

CA Climate Credit to offset SDG&E customers' electric bills in October  

 
SAN DIEGO – For the third time this year, San Diego Gas & Electric residential customers will get a break on their energy bill, thanks to the California Climate Credit program administered by the California Public Utilities Commission as part of the state’s effort to fight climate change. In October, residential electric customers will see a $60.70 credit on their statement. Billing cycles vary for customers, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in October.

