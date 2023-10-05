Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fentanyl overdoses are preventable with drug education

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 8:28pm



Jody Boulay

Special to the Village News

October marks National Substance Use Prevention Month, making it an ideal time to adapt preventative messaging to reach as many people as possible. It is no secret that recreational drug use is unsafe, and more people are becoming addicted to dangerous drugs.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are fueling one of the worst drug problems in the United States. Opioids, primarily fentanyl, are the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Prevention and education messaging can have a huge impact and save lives. Local drug education campaigns in Cali...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023