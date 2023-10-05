Fentanyl overdoses are preventable with drug education

Jody Boulay

Special to the Village News

October marks National Substance Use Prevention Month, making it an ideal time to adapt preventative messaging to reach as many people as possible. It is no secret that recreational drug use is unsafe, and more people are becoming addicted to dangerous drugs.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are fueling one of the worst drug problems in the United States. Opioids, primarily fentanyl, are the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Prevention and education messaging can have a huge impact and save lives. Local drug education campaigns in Cali...