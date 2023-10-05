Increased rebates for wind turbines offer sustainable savings

This is an are example of an Eocycle 30kw Turbine capable of generating approximately 130,000 kwh annually with moderate wind speeds, installed at a rural business in Kansas. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Modern high tech wind turbines come in all sizes from small turbines to charge batteries on a sail boat to the offshore giants in the ocean. Mid-sized wind turbines, (80 to 100 feet tall), have an excellent fit with meeting the needs for microgrids, do not harm wildlife and offer a 30-year life span.

One of the keys to their offering is the ability to get permits without the need for excessive regulations such as FAA approval. They operate effectively at moderate wind speeds and are computer controlled for optimum power production with electronic braking. These turbines are u...