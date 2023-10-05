Nature's botanicals can help you sleep through the night

Dr. Marita Schauch

Special to the Village News

Nighttime awakenings are a real scenario. You are sound asleep, and then you’re not. And many people find it almost impossible to go back to sleep. According to the Journal of Psychiatric Research, in a study of 8,937 people, 23% said they woke up at least once every night and more frequently after age 50.

One of the biggest keys to health is a proper sleep cycle.

The sleep cycle or circadian rhythm is affected by the amount of light people receive throughout the day and night. When they are exposed to natural light during the day, the bra...