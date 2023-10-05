BUSD fall Rawhide Ranch internship program to be 10 weeks

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has agreements with Rawhide Ranch for a veterinarian and animal science internship program for BUSD students in fourth through eighth grades. Depending on holidays and Rawhide Ranch availability the programs run from 10-12 weeks. The most recent agreement approved by the BUSD board will be for 10 weeks.

The board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 20, included a 5-0 vote to approve the fall 2023 agreement. The internship program will allow up to 24 students to participate Friday afternoons and will cover through Friday, Nov. 10....