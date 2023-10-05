Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

BUSD fall Rawhide Ranch internship program to be 10 weeks

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:57pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has agreements with Rawhide Ranch for a veterinarian and animal science internship program for BUSD students in fourth through eighth grades. Depending on holidays and Rawhide Ranch availability the programs run from 10-12 weeks. The most recent agreement approved by the BUSD board will be for 10 weeks.

The board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 20, included a 5-0 vote to approve the fall 2023 agreement. The internship program will allow up to 24 students to participate Friday afternoons and will cover through Friday, Nov. 10....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023