Our family had to say goodbye to our hero last month. After a long battle with cancer, John "Jack" Lester Wiland took his last breath on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He was surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his best friend and love-of-61-years, Pat.

Born Dec. 27, 1940, Jack served as the pitching and football coach for Palomar College athletics following his time at the University of Iowa. He was inducted in the Palomar College Athletic Hall of Fame in both football and baseball in 2017 and was considered one of the best all-around athletes in the college's history.

Jack also pitched and scouted for the Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies professional baseball organizations and was head wrestling coach for Fallbrook Union High School, Desert Hot Springs High School, Wahlert High School and Maquoketa Valley High School during his long career.

In addition to his baseball and football accomplishments he was a single-digit golfer and past Men's Club Champion at Mission Lake's Country Club.

Jack is preceded in death by his son Richard John Wiland (1965 - 1997) and his daughter Camilla Lynn Salas (1963 - 2023). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Townsend).

The Jack Wiland Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Pala Mesa Golf Resort on Saturday, Oct. 7. Tee times start at 11:30 a.m. for 9 holes, at $50. Reception is from 2:30-6:30 p.m.