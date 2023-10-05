Victims transported with injuries after S. Mission accident

Early Version Story:

One person was extricated with major injuries and another person had moderate injuries after an accident on S. Mission today, Sunday, at 3:41 pm., according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. Both victims were transported to Palomar Hospital after the multiple-vehicle accident at 1667 S. Mission Rd. near Rocky Crest Rd.

According to witnesses on the scene, a black Camry, driven by Alan Cervantes, was going northbound on S. Mission Rd. and trying to pass another car. According to the witnesses, he hit a blue VW which was on Mission traveling southbound. The blue VW was driven by a woman. Both vehicles only had a driver and no passengers.

Village News/AC Investigations

A lady who was behind the black car stayed at the scene as she was a witness. A nurse was traveling behind the VW and she assisted with the driver of the VW who was a woman in her 70s. The VW landed in the landscaping on the corner of Rocky Crest and South Mission. The woman was treated by paramedics while still in the vehicle and was then extricated.

Both drivers were taken to Palomar Hospital and the driver of the VW is a trauma patient. The son and daughter-in-law of the VW driver were called and showed up to the scene and followed her to Palomar Hospital. The mother and younger brother of the black Camry driver showed up to the scene after their loved one was already taken to Palomar.

On the scene were three CHP units, four Sheriff units, two NCFPD engines, one battalion chief and two ambulances.

The cars were both towed and traffic wasn't affected as one lane was able to stay open.