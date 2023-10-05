San Diego County accepts 1-year congressional grant to fund mobile crisis response team expansion

Cassie N. Saunders

San Diego County Communications Office

The Mobile Crisis Response Team program that supports people confronting mental health struggles is getting a multi-million-dollar boost.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors accepted $4.48 million in one-time Congressional Directive Spending grant funding Tuesday, Sept. 26, to expand the MCRT program.

The grant will fund new MCRTs to support areas with higher call volumes, which most recent data shows as East County, and for a pilot team that will respond directly to schools.

The way it works is when a call about someone ex...