New girls tennis league obstacle to Warriors
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 9:12pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School's girls tennis team entered Palomar League play with a 6-1 season record, but the Warriors were winless during the first round of league competition.
A 16-2 loss Sept. 26 at the Riviera Oaks Racquet Club, where Ramona High School home matches are played, left the Warriors with a 6-5 overall record along with their 0-4 league record.
"We're in a tougher league with a lot less experienced players," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.
North County Conference leagues are now based on competitive balance. Last year, Ramona and Mission Hills...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)