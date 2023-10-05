New girls tennis league obstacle to Warriors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls tennis team entered Palomar League play with a 6-1 season record, but the Warriors were winless during the first round of league competition.

A 16-2 loss Sept. 26 at the Riviera Oaks Racquet Club, where Ramona High School home matches are played, left the Warriors with a 6-5 overall record along with their 0-4 league record.

"We're in a tougher league with a lot less experienced players," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

North County Conference leagues are now based on competitive balance. Last year, Ramona and Mission Hills...