Bonsall's annual Fall Festival includes a cornhole tournament

BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 17th annual Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Village Center, 5256 S. Mission Road.

Activities will include trick or treating, an Artisan Faire with handmade products and a cornhole tournament There will also be a kids area, games, food, a Little Miss/Little Mister contest, beverage garden and music.

The inaugural Cornhole Tournament starts at 10 a.m. with check-in at 9 a.m. with teams of two. The cost is $60 per team. For information on signing up, go to https://www.bonsallchamber.org/.

Submitted by the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.