'Rare Fruits & Herbs' is topic for Garden Club meeting

FALLBROOK – Dennis Sharmah will talk about "Rare Fruits and Herbs" at Fallbrook Garden Club's meeting ,Tuesday, Oct. 31. He is an edible landscaper, herbalist and mycologist.

These are Chilean, strawberry, pineapple and different forms of tropical guavas grown by Dennis Sharmah.

Having grown up in Lemon Grove, California, he has been exploring Mexico and Brazil for rare fruits, herbs and mushrooms. Sharmah has a rare edible fruit and herb collection at his farm in Escondido where he also propagates the plants.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time starts at 12:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 1:00and the program at 2:00. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.