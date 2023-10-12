Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Parkinson's Support Group to hear about cell therapy

 
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 8:19pm



FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join their monthly support group meeting Friday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The speakers will be Dr. Eugene P. Brandon, Chief Development Officer, BrainXell Therapeutics, and Dr. Anabel S. de la Garza Rodea, Director Medical Affairs, BrainXell Therapeutics. Their topic is “Parkinson's Cell Therapy & Upcoming Clinical Trial.”

Dr. Brandon, PhD, has over 30 years’ experience as an innovator of translational...



