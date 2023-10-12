Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RMWD awarded $1.5M grant with support from Congressman Issa

 
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:22pm



FALLBROOK – The Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) was awarded $1.59 million from the Community Grants Program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the District’s Lift Station and Sewer Improvement Project.

The grant required the RMWD’s project to be selected for appropriation by a member of Congress. Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) and his office partnered with RMWD to introduce the project to an appropriations sub-committee.

“We are grateful to Congressman Issa and the Pala Band of Indians on this monumental grant award,” said Jake Wiley, RMWD...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

