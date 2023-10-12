RMWD awarded $1.5M grant with support from Congressman Issa

FALLBROOK – The Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) was awarded $1.59 million from the Community Grants Program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the District’s Lift Station and Sewer Improvement Project.

The grant required the RMWD’s project to be selected for appropriation by a member of Congress. Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) and his office partnered with RMWD to introduce the project to an appropriations sub-committee.

“We are grateful to Congressman Issa and the Pala Band of Indians on this monumental grant award,” said Jake Wiley, RMWD...