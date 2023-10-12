Fallbrook chamber announces events for October

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:16pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned for the month. They are:

Thursday, Oct. 12 – SunUpper at the Chamber office, hosted by Roofix, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – SunDowner at Regency Fallbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Harvest Faire, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Fallbrook

Friday, Oct. 27 – Lunch Mob at Nessy Burgers, noon

Saturday, Oct. 28 – Halloween Treats Downtown during Farmer’s Market from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845. The chamber office is located at 111 S. Main Ave...