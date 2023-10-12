Local nonprofits encouraged to apply for community grant

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is accepting applications for 2024 Community Grants. Grant applications must be received by Friday, Nov. 3.

In 2023, CECO distributed $110,252 amongst 68 local nonprofit programs, including: Access Youth Academy, Backcountry Communities Thriving, Emilio Nares Foundation, Neighborhood Healthcare, The Ocean Foundation and Wounded Warrior Homes Inc.

CECO grants funds towards tangible goods such as equipment, furnishings and other durable goods that directly benefit the population being served by the program. A complete li...