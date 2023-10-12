Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Local nonprofits encouraged to apply for community grant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:14pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is accepting applications for 2024 Community Grants. Grant applications must be received by Friday, Nov. 3.

In 2023, CECO distributed $110,252 amongst 68 local nonprofit programs, including: Access Youth Academy, Backcountry Communities Thriving, Emilio Nares Foundation, Neighborhood Healthcare, The Ocean Foundation and Wounded Warrior Homes Inc.

CECO grants funds towards tangible goods such as equipment, furnishings and other durable goods that directly benefit the population being served by the program. A complete li...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023