San Diego and Imperial county community colleges have $10 billion economic impact on region

SAN DIEGO – A recent study found that community colleges in San Diego and Imperial counties had a $10 billion economic impact on the region – a financial boost equivalent to the spending generated by hosting 28 Super Bowls.

The 10 community colleges in the region support more than 100,000 jobs or about one out of every 23 jobs in the two-county area. The colleges’ economic impact is reflected in the jobs that graduates attain in high-demand industries because of their education, the cost of running the institutions and paying more than 11,000 employees and the cost of construction at...